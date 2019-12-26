San Francisco

Man Recovers Backpack After Shocking Thief With Taser in SF

By Bay City News

A man who had his backpack stolen from his car was able to retrieve it after chasing the thief and shocking him with a Taser stun gun in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood on Christmas morning, police said.

The theft occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Franklin and Hickory streets.

The 40-year-old victim was able to give chase though and used the Taser on the suspect, who then dropped the backpack and fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s, remained at large as of Thursday, police said.

