Man shot, killed in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Officers assigned to San Francisco's Tenderloin station found a man dying of a gunshot wound on Friday night, police said.

The victim was found in the area of Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue, about three blocks northeast of City Hall, about 6:11 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the officers that someone fled from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.