Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in SF

By Bay City News

Bryan Carmody

A man was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle in San Francisco early Sunday morning. (Feb. 9, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Ingleside Heights early Sunday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported about 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. The man was struck by a red Toyota Prius traveling southbound on 19th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Andraychak. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information on the collison is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

