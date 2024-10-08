Manny's cafe in San Francisco vandalized

One year since Hamas attacked Israel, the ongoing war is triggering tension between residents in San Francisco.

Outside Manny’s cafe in the Mission District on Monday, there was a massive sticker on a window and other traces of vandalism.

Video posted on social media showed a man, wearing a headwrap covering his face, spray painting the walls of Manny's on Sunday.

Manny Yekutiel, the owner of the cafe, said in a statement, "I'm deeply troubled and saddened to have our community attacked like this. Vandalizing a Jewish-owned business on the eve of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust is disgusting and has no place in the city of San Francisco."

Tyler Gregory with the Jewish Community Relations Council said Yekutiel is being unfairly targeted.

"He's just trying to run a civic engagement coffee shop," Gregory said. "The way that he was attacked and his business was attacked, in our mind, crossed the line into antisemitism."

Muni was also working to remove pro-Palestinian messages that someone installed within the advertizing inserts in the bus stop outside Manny's.

The vandalism happened as a large pro-Palestinian demonstration wrapped up outside the cafe on Sunday. Hundreds of people voiced their concern about the ongoing conflict.

"I think is says a lot that people demand an end to this war and that we cannot be supporting politicians that continue supporting this war," Jose with By Any Means Necessary said.

Over the last couple of days, groups on both sides of the conflict have organized events.

Monday night at Congregation Emanu-El, a large gathering was planned by several Jewish groups and delegates of the Israeli consulate.

"I think that today should be a day of remembering the lives that were lost on October 7, and that the community should allow the Jewish community to mourn," Rabbi Amanda Russell said.