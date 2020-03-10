Map: Pit Stops, Hand Washing Stations to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

The San Francisco Department of Emergency tweeted a map Tuesday showing the various pit stops in hand washing stations in San Francisco.

The Department shared this and said the stations "support hand hygiene and reduce the spread of COVID-19."

This map displays Pit Stops and Hand Washing Stations to support hand hygiene and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Pit Stops include toilets, sinks, needle disposal and dog waste stations. Thanks @SF_HSH for the map! https://t.co/4pThXqyZQV — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) March 10, 2020

The Pit Stops displayed in the map also include toilets, sinks, needle disposal and dog waste stations.

Based on the map, most of the stations are centered in the Civic Center and Tenderloin areas in the city. Other areas include Hayes Valley, Mission District, Embarcadero, Financial District, Haight-Ashbury and others.

Last year, the completion of a three-month pilot program lead to all public toilets in San Francisco to remain open 24-hours.

"Until we can find housing for everyone, we need to make this place livable for everyone. And that includes services like 24-7 restrrooms" said David Elliot Lewis, a Tenderloin resident and volunteer with the Tenderloin People's Congress.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Mayor London Breed has announced a $5 million in new funding for measures to protect homeless people and residents of single-room occupancy hotels.

The city is also working to provide temporary housing for people who need to be quarantined.

San Francisco currently has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus.