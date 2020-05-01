May Day

May Day Protesters to Rally for Reopening of San Francisco

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday is May Day, a day when people take to the streets to stand up for workers rights. This year, some of those protests will take on a new fight because the country is in the middle of a pandemic.

A group of people calling on the governor to reopen the state now even though we are in the middle of a health crisis.

San Francisco City Hall is expected to be packed for a group calling itself Women for America First, May Day is taking on a different meaning. 

Local

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Antioch City Official Says Coronavirus Should ‘Run Its Course’

shelter-at-home 5 hours ago

Solano County Business Owners Fighting Against Stay-at-Home Order

“What we are encouraging people to do tomorrow is to get in their cars and do a rolling rally for freedom,” said Amy Kremer from Women for America First. “We have to look at what’s best for each state. That's why our first principle is to reopen America responsibly and safely.”

Doors are starting to open across the country but they aren’t opening fast enough for protesters in other parts of the country. But by the end of the week, stay-at-home orders and other restrictions will be eased or lifted in at least 21 states.

In California, state and local leaders are easing some restrictions while extending days people must stay inside. 

“A quarantine is for sick people and tyranny is telling people who are not sick and not allowed out,” said Vacaville Barber Shop owner Juan Desmarais.

He vows to defy the stay at home order Friday and open up his shop. 

“I’m going to stand my ground,” Desmarais said. "I was a former law enforcement officer. I understand what they have to do but I’m an American I also feel I have rights."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

May DaySan Franciscocoronavirusshelter-at-home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us