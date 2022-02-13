Mayor Breed to Give $4.7M in Arts and Culture Grants for the AAPI and Latino Communities

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Feb. 4 over $4.7 million in funds to support neighborhood events and activities focusing on Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Latino arts and culture, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

The funding will include money for museums and exhibitions and major cultural events, such as a Chinatown exhibition of the career of martial artist Bruce Lee and the Chinatown Light and Arts Festival, as well as Dia De Los Muertos and other Mission District events.

Aside from wanting to celebrate San Francisco's thriving cultural scene, a spokesperson for the mayor said the funding is part of the city's COVID-19 economic recovery plan, which hopes to attract tourism dollars. In addition, 230 small businesses in Chinatown will receive $5,000 in COVID-19 relief grants.

Mayor Breed allocated the $4.7 million to support community-serving nonprofit organizations selected through an open call RFP process in conjunction with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) and the San Francisco Arts Commission, her office said.

"We have said it over the last two years, if we help the arts recovery, the arts will help San Francisco recovery, and that is especially true for BIPOC communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19," said Ralph Remington, director of cultural affairs for the San Francisco Arts Commission.

More projects include the development of a year-round film and media festival highlighting AAPI experience through storytelling, support of performing arts centered around the Japanese-American experience, a youth arts program in Chinatown, and the support and creation of a Filipino arts, history and culture exhibit.