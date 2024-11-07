Meals on Wheels SF to host annual ‘Women and Wine' luncheon

Meals on Wheels San Francisco will host its 10th annual "Women and Wine" luncheon this Friday, celebrating women, food and philanthropy.

The event will feature 10 women vintners who will introduce their wines and share personal stories about their wine experiences. The goal of the event is to raise funds and awareness for homebound seniors.

Though the event is sold out with 90 people, people can still provide help to the Meals on Wheels cause.

"Since the COVID pandemic, we haven't seen demand decline really at all. It's continuing to increase as the population gets older," Meals on Wheels San Francisco President and CEO Jennifer Steele said. "We actually anticipate we'll serve over 3 million meals this year alone, which is an increase from last year."

Steele said that these meals would be distributed to over 5,000 people in the Bay Area.

If you couldn't register in time, you can still be involved by keeping in touch with Meals on Wheels SF's website at https://www.mowsf.org/.