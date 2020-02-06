Painted Ladies

Meet the New Owner of San Francisco’s ‘Pink Painted Lady’

By NBC Bay Area staff

A view of San Francisco's famed Painted Ladies victorian houses on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by mortgage resource site HSH.com, an annual salary of $115,510 is needed to purchase a house in San Francisco where the median home price is $682,410.

The new owner of one of San Francisco's iconic "Painted Ladies" is taking the public along during her journey to remodel the home.

Leah Culver on Thursday posted a video of herself holding house keys in front of the home at 714 Steiner Street with the caption "Some personal news - I bought a house!" She said her plan is to preserve and restore the home.

Culver spoke to NBC Bay Area on Thursday and said she was excited after closing on the home last week.

The new owner of the Pink Painted Lady has also created a Twitter and Instagram account for the home, where she plans to document the remodel.

The home was originally listed for $2.75 million in January. Zillow reported the house sold for $3.5 million.

The Victorian-style home was built in the 1890s and spans 2,588-square-feet of real estate. It is a three-story home with a two-car garage, three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home was remodeled in the 1960s to turn it into a duplex. 

Culver is a co-founder and CTO of Breaker, a popular podcast app.

