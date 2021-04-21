Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1.8 Million Sold in San Francisco

A lucky lottery player in San Francisco is holding a 5/5 Mega Millions ticket worth $1.8 million, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw was sold at the Richmond New May Wah Supermarket, 707 Clement St., in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood, the lottery said.

The store owner is eligible for a bonus from the lottery.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's draw were: 6, 23, 43, 49, 52 and the Mega number 5.

There were no jackpot winners in the $257 million multi-state draw, but another player in Kentucky matched the first five numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the next draw on Friday is now worth an estimated $277 million.