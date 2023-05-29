Memorial Day Tradition Continues at The Presidio San Francisco

One of the largest and longest standing Memorial Day ceremonies in California takes place at The Presidio in San Francisco.
Monday's tribute to fallen soldiers will feature live music, a formal program, a Gold Star Family wreath presentation and a flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco.
There are several other ceremonies taking place Monday across the Bay Area.
Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.
