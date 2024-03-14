Man on a mission to tell brother's story until he is freed from Hamas, returns home

Michael Levy travels to different cities, sharing the story of his brother Or, who is being held by Hamas. And on Wednesday, he was in San Francisco.

“He’s actually the genius of the family. Almost annoyingly genius,” said Michael. “Ever since I remember him, he was breaking things and putting them back together.”

Michael said his younger brother, Or Levy, taught himself to program and became a computer engineer.

“He loved music, festivals, was surrounded by friends, always smiling as you can see,” said Michael.

He said Or was at the Nova music festival with his wife on Oct. 7, during the Hamas attack. Michael said Or and his wife ran into a bomb shelter.

“For a second they thought they were safe,” said Michael. “But unfortunately a few minutes after, a group of terrorists arrived.”

Or’s wife was killed. His family had received a call from Or from inside the bomb shelter -- that's the last time they heard from him.

“My little brother had to watch his wife being murdered in front of his eyes before he was abducted into Gaza,” said Michael.

Now, he’s traveling to different cities, sharing his brother’s story and calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas.

He wears a bracelet that reads “whatever it takes” and carries a teddy bear with him to remind him of his 2-year-old nephew who already lost his mother and now needs his father back.

“We’re just trying to hug him and show him love and support as much as we can, but at the end of the day, this 2-and-a-half-year-old boy hasn't been hugged by his parents for more than five months now,” said Michael.

His visit to the Bay Area came on the same day hundreds of protesters poured into several parts of SFO’s International Terminal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters parked cars outside the terminal, and the demonstration forced the airport to find alternate routes for passengers trying to make their flights.

It lasted about three hours.

According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed.

“I can tell them that I am not against them. I hate to see anyone suffer,” said Michael. “And the fact that innocent civilians in Gaza suffer, means that Hamas managed to do it for all of us.”

Michael said he promised his parents he would bring his brother back. He’s been meeting with politicians around the world.

As for that demonstration Wednesday, SFO said no flights were delayed. It’s not clear if any passengers missed their planes because of the protest.