Mike Tyson Involved in Incident With Passenger on Plane at San Francisco Airport

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was involved in an incident with another passenger on a flight awaiting takeoff Wednesday night at San Francisco International Airport, a representative for the boxing legend confirmed.
In a video provided by TMZ Sports, Tyson leaned over his seat and began hitting a man on the plane.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's representative said in a statement Thursday.
Tyson, who attended the 4/20 celebration in San Francisco earlier in the day, boarded the JetBlue plane about 10:30 p.m. and minutes later was seen in an altercation with a man seated behind him, according to TMZ Sports, which first reported the incident.
JetBlue did not immediately respond to NBC's requests for comments.