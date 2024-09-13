San Francisco

Holey Moley! It's a mini golf club in SF, with a twist

By Ginger Conejero Saab and Stephen Ellison

Holey Moley mini golf club in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

A mini golf club in San Francisco is taking a swing at different ways to play the classic game. So, the question is: Who's your caddy?

Holey Moley is the name, mini golf is the game. But this venue has much more in store than the typical windmills and clown-mouth hazards. The two-story entertainment venue with two 9-hole courses includes a restaurant, a bar and plenty of swag.

Here's how Holey Moley is described on its official website: "It’s nifty, it’s nostalgic, it’s a bit '80s and a bit '90s. Mostly, it’s the craziest round of mini golf you’ve ever played."

Holey Moley started with locations in Denver and Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco "course" is in the city's Mission district. It's open seven days a week and welcomes guests of all ages -- until 8 p.m., when the adults (21 and older) take over the "fairways."

For more information on the venue, hours and tickets, visit the Holey Moley San Francisco website.

