Moscone Center Vaccination Site Shutting Down in SF

One of the Bay Area's largest mass vaccination sites is shutting down Wednesday.

The Moscone Center in San Francisco will no longer serve as a vaccination center despite reports of COVID-19 cases beginning to climb once again in California.

At its peak, the Moscone Center vaccination site was bustling with people and, according to Mayor London Breed, helped the city get 81% of residents get vaccinated.

The closure of this specific vaccination site does not mean vaccinations will not be available. Vaccinations will continue through a network of community sites, mobile sites and pharmacies.

Health leaders said the presence of mass vaccination sites like the Moscone Center helped San Francisco become the first major city to reach 80% rate in first dose vaccinations. By the end of June, the 7-day average number of new cases in San Francisco declined by 97% since January.

However, as the Moscone Center transitions from vaccination site back to convention center, there is now a concern regarding coronavirus cases climbing in the state.

Approximately a month ago, California's positivity rate was about .7% compared to this week at 2.7%.

The number of hospitalizations is also on the rise as the state's 14-day average is now about 14,000 patients.

Its important to note that a lot of the cases in the statistics mentioned above are centered in the Sacramento and Los Angeles area, and 99% of these new cases are among unvaccinated people.