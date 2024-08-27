San Francisco

2 taken to hospital after motorcyclist, bicyclist collide in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was listed in critical condition following a crash involving a bicyclist and a motorcyclist in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened just after midnight in the area of Market Street and South Van Ness Avenue, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Both the bicyclist and the motorcyclist were taken to the hospital, according to police. One of them was said to be in critical condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us