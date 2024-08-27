2 taken to hospital after motorcyclist, bicyclist collide in San Francisco

One person was listed in critical condition following a crash involving a bicyclist and a motorcyclist in San Francisco early Tuesday, according to police.
The crash happened just after midnight in the area of Market Street and South Van Ness Avenue, police said.
Both the bicyclist and the motorcyclist were taken to the hospital, according to police. One of them was said to be in critical condition.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.