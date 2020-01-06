SFPD

Suspect Car Attempting to Evade Officers Crashes Into SF City Vehicle: Police

By Kristofer Noceda

NBC Bay Area

Police investigate a crash in San Francisco. (Jan. 6, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Four people are in police custody after a suspect vehicle attempting to flee from officers crashed into a San Francisco city vehicle, officials said.

The incident started around 4:26 p.m. Monday when officers in the area of Hyde and Green streets attempted to stop a vehicle tied to auto burglaries in the area, according to police.

The vehicle then fled from officers, who police said did not pursue the vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle then crashed into a city vehicle in the area of Union and Franklin streets.

Local

San Jose 1 hour ago

SJPD Addresses Officer-Involved Shooting at Gas Station

Oakland 16 mins ago

Lanes Reopen After Big Rig Crash Shut Down NB I-880 in Oakland

Police said the four occupants of the vehicle were detained after the crash and a short foot pursuit.

The San Francisco employee in the city vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

SFPDSan Francisco
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us