Suspect Car Attempting to Evade Officers Crashes Into SF City Vehicle: Police

Four people are in police custody after a suspect vehicle attempting to flee from officers crashed into a San Francisco city vehicle, officials said.

The incident started around 4:26 p.m. Monday when officers in the area of Hyde and Green streets attempted to stop a vehicle tied to auto burglaries in the area, according to police.

The vehicle then fled from officers, who police said did not pursue the vehicle. Police said the suspect vehicle then crashed into a city vehicle in the area of Union and Franklin streets.

Police said the four occupants of the vehicle were detained after the crash and a short foot pursuit.

The San Francisco employee in the city vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.