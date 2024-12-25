SF Muni to offer free rides on New Year's Eve

San Francisco Muni will offer free rides on New Year's Eve for the 25th year in a row, to help keep celebrants from drinking and driving.

The free rides will be offered from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Free Muni on New Year's Eve will include all Muni lines and routes. Clipper Card customers should not tap their cards to make sure they don't get charged a fare.

Muni Mobile passes won't be necessary, and Metro fare gates will be open that night.

All information, including schedules and stops, will be posted on the New Year's Eve Free Muni and Extra Service webpage.

At midnight on New Year's Eve, a city-sponsored fireworks show from a barge off The Embarcadero, south of the Ferry Building, will take place.

Motorists should anticipate delays in the area from approximately 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and pedestrians are advised to use caution when traveling.