Muni Rolling Out New Bus Lines, Bringing Back T-Third Street Saturday

After scaling back service temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is continuing to expand service with the latest expansion this week.

On Saturday, Muni will introduce the new 15-Bayview Hunters Point Express line, providing routes from the Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods to the city's downtown.

In addition, Muni is also introducing the new 55-Dogpatch line, which enhances access between the Dogpatch and Potrero Hill areas and the Mission District. Muni will also bring back the T-Third Street metro rail line, which goes through areas like South Beach, Mission Bay, Dogpatch, Bayview and Visitacion Valley.

San Francisco District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton will help welcome the new lines and the return of the T-Third Street metro line during a virtual event on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Muni is bringing back other bus lines, including the 27-Bryant, 33-Ashbury, and 37-Corbett. Several other bus lines will get additional service or bigger buses to reduce overcrowding and wait times as part of Saturday's rollout.

The agency initially scaled back bus service and shut down all rail service back in April 2020 due to COVID-19, but then resumed some lines, as well as metro service, in August. Days later, however, Muni was forced to discontinue all rail service because of a technical issue, as well as concerns over worker safety after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Then last month, Muni restored service along the J-Church metro rail line between Balboa Park and Church and Duboce streets, marking the comeback of metro rail in the city.

Muni is hoping to bring back the N-Judah metro line next, sometime in February or March.

More information about the new lines and those returning and receiving updated service can be found here.