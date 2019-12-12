Muni

Muni Train Service to See Increase in 1-Car Trains Thursday: SFMTA

'We expect minimal impact on capacity,' the SFMTA tweeted

By Sharon Katsuda

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Muni train service on Thursday will see an increase in one-car trains "due to equipment availability."

"We expect minimal impact on capacity," the SFMTA tweeted. "We appreciate your patience and do apologize for any inconvenience."

More one car trains will be running Thursday because Muni found a problem with the pins connecting the new red and gray two-car trains.

Local

Oakland 3 mins ago

Oakland Man Says Apartment Security Racially Profiled Him

San Jose 2 mins ago

4 San Jose Small Business Burglaries in 1 Week

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pins only last about three months before becoming unreliable. Muni is trying to address the problem.

This article tagged under:

MuniSan FranciscoSan Francisco Municipal Transportation AgencySan Francisco CountySharon Katsuda
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us