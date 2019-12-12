Muni Train Service to See Increase in 1-Car Trains Thursday: SFMTA

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Muni train service on Thursday will see an increase in one-car trains "due to equipment availability."

"We expect minimal impact on capacity," the SFMTA tweeted. "We appreciate your patience and do apologize for any inconvenience."

More one car trains will be running Thursday because Muni found a problem with the pins connecting the new red and gray two-car trains.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pins only last about three months before becoming unreliable. Muni is trying to address the problem.