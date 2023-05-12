Murder Charge for Man Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in San Francisco

A man accused of stabbing his 64-year-old neighbor to death inside their apartment building in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle neighborhood last week is facing a murder charge and potentially life in prison, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Thursday.

Jenkins said she is charging Jesus Esparza, 41, with one count of murder along with an enhancement for allegedly using a deadly weapon in the killing of Mei Ran Hu on May 5.

Esparza was arrested shortly after police were called to the building in the 400 block of Duboce Avenue at about 11 a.m. and found Hu unresponsive.

He has been in custody since his arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 19 at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Prosecutors will ask the judge to keep Esparza in jail while he awaits trial and, if convicted, he could be sentenced to 26 years to life in prison, Jenkins said.

To help Hu's son in the aftermath of her killing, Hu's nephew set up a GoFundMe account to receive donations.

The account introduction says Hu's son, an immigrant who works as a busboy, also lost his father a few years ago and, just two months ago, his grandmother.