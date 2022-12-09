Jim Irsay's Impressive Music History Collection Comes to San Francisco

Listen up San Francisco, your one and only chance to see some iconic pieces of music history is happening this Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay owns some impressive items, including guitars used by legends like Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain.

Also, a piano once played by Elton John and John Lennon at different times, and a microphone used by Jim Morrison from The Doors.

The chairman of the collection said the artifacts are also tailor-made for film fans and history buffs.

The collection will be on display only on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The event is free, but visitors have to register for a ticket ahead of time.