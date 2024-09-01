Muttville hosts first adoption event in new campus amid power issues

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue opened the doors to its new San Francisco location with an adoption event on Saturday.

The event comes after there were power problems at its new campus.

"Right now, we have electricity here in building A, but we are limited; our elevator is not functioning, and we have no electricity yet in our rescue clinic, which is in building C or in building B," said Alice Ensor, the adoption supervisor at Muttville.

When the senior dog rescue announced its new location last week, it was short-lived due to a miscommunication between the organization and PG&E regarding the amount of power needed to run the facility.

However, on Saturday, a steady stream of people came by to potentially adopt a new addition to their family. But leading up to the event was a challenge.

"We didn't know if we would have power, and each day, we would say," No, we're not going to have an event. "No, yes, we are. Eventually, we were lucky to realize on Monday that the power was on. Yes, let's not wait," Ensor said.

It's unclear when the power issues will be resolved, but Muttville employees said they want the space to "be positive " and hope PG&E is "going to work with us."

"The higher-than-expected demand overloaded PG&E's circuits twice, damaging PG&E's equipment and causing potential safety and reliability issues for surrounding customers," the utility company said in a statement. "PG&E continues to work with Muttville and the contractor on a long-term plan to safely deliver electricity in the future."