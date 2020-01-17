San Francisco Zoo

Naming Contest for New Koala at SF Zoo Aims to Raise Money for Australian Wildlife

By Bay City News

Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo

A naming contest for a koala at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens aims to raise money for wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia, zoo officials said Thursday.

A two-year-old koala recently made its debut at the zoo after coming from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens following a recommendation from the Koala Species Survival Plan. He will be at the Koala Crossing habitat with the zoo's female Cynthia.

Local

Campbell 32 mins ago

Lanes NB of Hwy. 17 Blocked in Campbell After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 4 hours ago

Parents Upset After SF High School Student Makes Threats, School Doesn’t Act

People who want to participate in the naming contest can donate any amount to the zoo, which will give all proceeds to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. Donations can be made online at the zoo's website http://www.sfzoo.org/.

The zoo is trying to raise as much money as possible for the emergency fund. The contest ends Jan. 31.

"This is a critical time when we must all band together, and it is our hope that this contest will encourage people to help," Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society said, in a statement.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco ZooAustraliaAustralia Wildfireskoala
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us