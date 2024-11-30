San Francisco

18-story tower in SF to be dedicated as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building

By Bay City News

San Francisco Federal Building located at 90 7th Street on the corner of Mission and 7th Streets in South of Market in San Francisco, Calif., in an undated photo. (Carol M Highsmith/LOC via Bay City News)

San Francisco's 18-story Federal Building will be formally dedicated as the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi will unveil new signage for the tower located a block south of Market Street on 7th Street, across from the U.S. Court of Appeals building.

Opened in 2007, the building houses offices for Pelosi along with the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Transportation.

Pelosi has represented California's 11th Congressional District for 37 years. In 2007, she was elected the first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. General Services Administration, the building's landlord, describes the structure as an architectural landmark in San Francisco.

“The building's shape and orientation maximize natural airflow for cooling and ventilation and take advantage of natural daylight for the majority of office interiors," according to the GSA.

