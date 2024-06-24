Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks in SF on battle for reproductive rights

By NBC Bay Area staff

Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco on Monday addressed the week of action that Democrats are taking in Washington, including a push to protect the right to contraception, which she said is an issue of personal and financial freedom.

Flanked by reproductive rights advocates, including the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern California and other state and local leaders, Pelosi called on House Republicans to join the cause of protecting the right to contraception.

She pointed out the disconnect for lawmakers opposing abortion and not supporting contraception.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

