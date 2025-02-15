NBA All Star Weekend

Moscone Center host NBA All-Star experience ahead of weekend game

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC All-Star weekend has kicked off in San Francisco, with thousands of fans flocking to the city to see the action.

While much of the focus will be on Sunday's big game, there's already a lot of NBA activation taking place, including an association experience at Moscone Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

It's been over two decades since the Bay Area last hosted the NBA All-Satar event, and Nam Vu of San Jose said he's happy to see the game's biggest stars back.

"It's been amazing so far," Vu said. "We like it; we have no complaints on our side over here. We can't wait to go back. I know it was 20 years ago they did it over here. I'm super excited to be back here; it's awesome."

Fans are being told to look for current players, NBA legends, and celebrities. On Friday, fans had an opportunity to see rapper and actor Common at the Dream Summit.

There was merchandise, photo ops, and opportunities for fans to get in on the action, including hoops for all sizes.

"So far, it's been a lot of fun. The kids can all do stuff, and everybody gets swag, so it's a win-win for everybody," said Allison Weinstein of Orange County.

Local

consumer 2 hours ago

Bird flu forcing some Bay Area residents to grow their own eggs

bay area storm 4 hours ago

San Jose flooding: City wants to prevent Penitencia Creek from overflowing again

While most of the fan fun happened downstairs at Moscone, some elementary and middle school students from San Francisco and Oakland received a private clinic from NBA and WNBA stars.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA All Star Weekend
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us