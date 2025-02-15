Moscone Center host NBA All-Star experience ahead of weekend game

NBC All-Star weekend has kicked off in San Francisco, with thousands of fans flocking to the city to see the action.

While much of the focus will be on Sunday's big game, there's already a lot of NBA activation taking place, including an association experience at Moscone Center.

It's been over two decades since the Bay Area last hosted the NBA All-Satar event, and Nam Vu of San Jose said he's happy to see the game's biggest stars back.

"It's been amazing so far," Vu said. "We like it; we have no complaints on our side over here. We can't wait to go back. I know it was 20 years ago they did it over here. I'm super excited to be back here; it's awesome."

Fans are being told to look for current players, NBA legends, and celebrities. On Friday, fans had an opportunity to see rapper and actor Common at the Dream Summit.

There was merchandise, photo ops, and opportunities for fans to get in on the action, including hoops for all sizes.

"So far, it's been a lot of fun. The kids can all do stuff, and everybody gets swag, so it's a win-win for everybody," said Allison Weinstein of Orange County.

While most of the fan fun happened downstairs at Moscone, some elementary and middle school students from San Francisco and Oakland received a private clinic from NBA and WNBA stars.