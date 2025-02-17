NBA All-Star Game spotlights Bay Area basketball, culture

On Sunday, San Francisco hosted the NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center, concluding a star-studded weekend that put the Bay Area and basketball culture in focus.

The game highlighted Bay Area music, history and beloved Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

The All-Star festivities were a highly-anticipated opportunity for the Bay Area to boost its economy and image on a global stage. For those in town this weekend, it was impossible to miss all the nods to local culture.

The All-Star Game itself took on a new mini-tournament format this year, featuring several games in one day.

Curry was the lone Golden State Warrior playing in the All-Star Game. He was a huge draw for many visitors and attendees, throughout the weekend and fans could be spotted all around San Francisco wearing his jerseys.

When Curry made his entrance onto the All-Star Game court, he was greeted with the loudest cheers from the crowd. For the mini-tournament, Curry played on the "Shaq's OGs" team, along with many other NBA greats including Oakland's own Damian Lillard and former Warrior Kevin Durant. The OGs won the tournament and joined together for the presentation of the trophy.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver then awarded the All-Star Game MVP trophy, saying "it's only fitting" for Curry to be given this honor on his home court.

The crowd then called out chants of "M-V-P" for Curry, as he soaked in this news.

Thirteen-year-old Jackson West of San Francisco was one of many fans attending the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It's really cool, all my favorite players are here, it’s awesome," he said.

West has been to Warriors games at Chase Center before, but he said the atmosphere at the All-Star Game felt different, with so many fans of different teams from all over.

Fans who have attended Warriors games would recognize the Warriors dance teams and Warriors Hypeman Franco Finn on the All-Star court.

Finn served as an MC at Chase Center for the All-Star Game, encouraging the crowd to cheer and highlighting things the Bay Area is known for.

"This is huge for our region, San Francisco and the Bay Area, I’m telling you, the world is watching us right now," Finn said to NBC Bay Area while preparing to get on the court.

The event featured and was attended by many stars with Bay Area ties. Chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri was in the audience, as were R&B Artist H.E.R. and retired Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala.

Broadcaster and retired Golden State Warrior Chris Mullin was also at the game and served as a presenter.

Artist Raphael Saadiq, who is from Oakland, performed at the start of the first game, ahead of the introduction of each of the players.

In between games, DJ Cassidy led a pass-the-mic musical performance, highlighting Bay Area music icons. The audience saw live performances from Bay Area artists including E-40, Too Short, Saweetie, and En Vogue, featuring plenty of Bay Area-inspired slang, fashion, and dancing.

It was a chance for people around the world and the country to learn about the Bay Area's influences on music and style.

Some attendees traveled a great distance to be at this game. Marcos Araujo said he traveled for more than 20 hours from São Paulo, Brazil to watch the All-Sar Game.

"The vibe’s been great, the city’s been great, it's been very welcoming," Araujo said.

Others, like Tracy Wong, traveled from across the state to attend. Wong, who is a Celtics fan, was experiencing her first-ever All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Wong said that, overall, her experience in the city on this trip has been fine.

"It’s a nice city, there’s some good parts and bad parts, but right down here by the Chase [Center], it’s been really nice," she said.

San Francisco's Mayor Daniel Lurie was also at the game and said he's considering this All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area a "slam dunk."

Lurie noted that the events of the weekend happened safely. He complimented city workers who helped facilitate traffic during Saturday's especially busy schedule which featured the city's Lunar New Year parade as well as the NBA All-Star skills competition on the same evening.

"Business leaders are here, NBA owners are here and they’re saying, 'Oh your city looks good,' and there’s this sense of optimism and energy they haven’t seen for years, they all have said that to me all weekend long," Lurie said.

"So, it’s been a great weekend for us to show off and tell the world that San Francisco is on the rise," he continued.

The Bay Area pulled out all the stops to wow the world of sports this All-Star weekend. That effort will continue as the region prepares to host the Super Bowl and World Cup games next year.