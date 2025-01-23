New era for San Francisco Flower Market

A new era officially begins in San Francisco on Thursday for one of the city’s legacy institutions: the San Francisco Flower Market.

The 113-year-old flower market will begin operating as a nonprofit, focused on educating and developing the workforce it supports -- and doing it at a new, state-of-the-art facility.

The flower market will hold a grand opening ceremony on Thursday for 27 tenants who made the move to the new space.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.