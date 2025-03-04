New San Francisco Ocean Beach park set to open in April

A stretch of land along San Francisco's Ocean Beach is about to be transformed into a new park, which means the Great Highway will be closed to cars.

Starting March 14, the two-mile stretch between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard will be permanently shut down.

After that, crews will start laying out the new park. It will include new recreation areas, seating and art installations.

The grand opening is set for April 12.

Organizers recognize there is some pushback.

"We're doing a lot of listening," San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "We'll continue to do a lot of listening and try to design the park as thoughtfully as we can and address pinch points as they come. Other city agencies like MTA and public works have been doing a lot of work to address the traffic concerns."

As for the park's name, people can submit ideas on the city's recreation and park department website. The public will then vote on the final choices.

