New Preschool in the Mission District Will Double Enrollment

A new preschool in San Francisco's Mission district will allow the child advocacy group Mission Kids to double their enrollment to serve 100 families.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said ensuring that early child care and education options remain available and accessible throughout the city is essential for making sure all young people are ready for kindergarten and success in school.

In 2019, San Francisco's Office of Early Care and Education found that 40 percent of Black and Latino students were not ready for kindergarten.

"High quality, safe early care and education helps young people and their families succeed and thrive, and it should be available to everyone in San Francisco, regardless of where they live or their income," said Breed in a statement.

Mission Kids serves predominately low- to moderate-income families in San Francisco and provides bilingual early care and education in Spanish and English. More than 75 % of the enrolled families receive tuition subsidies.

Breed said that In addition to improving outcomes for young people, the availability of child care options, such as the new Mission Kids preschool, will be essential for families as San Francisco recovers from the pandemic and more parents and guardians return to work.