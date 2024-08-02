Mayor Breed issues new protocol in clearing SF homeless encampments

As San Francisco continued to address homeless encampments in the city Friday, Mayor London Breed says the city now must offer a different option before presenting unhoused residents with city services, shelter or housing.

Breed has directed city staff to first offer homeless people bus tickets out of town before any other services. The order comes on the heels of data showing a significant number of the city’s unhoused residents are not from San Francisco.

New data compiled from this year’s Point in Time found 40% of the city’s unhoused residents say they came from another county in California. That’s up from 28% in 2019.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.