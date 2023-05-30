New Turf Field Unveiled at James Lick Middle School in San Francisco

James Lick Middle School in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood got a much-needed upgrade Tuesday.

The school hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its brand new turf field.

The new addition to the campus is primarily designed to be used by the school’s soccer teams which used to practice and play on asphalt. That led to increased injuries and decreased participation.

Rogelio Alvarado, the coach of both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams for James Lick, applauded the move, saying it would help immensely from a logistical standpoint.

"I think this is really important for very many reasons, but beyond the obvious and the physical reasons is the fact that we're recognized,” he said. “The importance of sports in the development of these guys."

School is almost out for the summer at James Lick, but it hopes that the new field will bring students back to the soccer teams in droves in the coming fall.