Newlywed Couple Pleads for Help After Photographer's Car Is Broken Into in SF

Newlyweds in Texas and a wedding photographer from Alabama are hoping someone in the Bay Area can reunite them with some one-of-a-kind stolen wedding pictures.

Alexandria Headley and Tyler Hamel got married Sept. 4 in Alabama and were thrilled with the sampling of wedding photos Ashtynn Bree Photography sent.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I thought they were stunning. I'd never felt so beautiful than on that day, I was super excited,” said the bride.

But the excitement turned to disappointment after the photographer's car was broken into last week during a shoot in San Francisco at the Painted Ladies.

“We had hidden stuff under blankets because we couldn't fit it in the trunk because of our luggage,” said photographer Ashtynn White.

During a quick engagement shoot on her way out of town last week, thieves broke into her car, taking off with camera gear, laptops and hard drives.

The Alabama wedding photos and all the backups on hard drives were gone.

“There are memories on hard drives like first dances, her grandma giving her a penny for her shoe, so many special moments,” said White.

Now living in Texas, the newlyweds are offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the hard drive and SD cards.

“We are very spread out, the chances of us being together again just aren't possible,” said Hadley. “To lose important memories from our special day that's what really hurts me.”

“It would mean the world to her, hopefully someone out there has the heart to return it,” said Hamel. “It would also mean the world to our photographer.”