Gov. Newsom blames courts for homeless camps in San Francisco

In an exclusive interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the court order preventing the city from clearing homeless encampments is “preposterous and inhumane.”

The former San Francisco mayor told the newspaper, "Ultimately, everyone’s going to blame me for everything. But … they need to be accountable as well. These judges are wrong on these overriding sweeping orders.”

Last December, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu ruled San Francisco cannot remove homeless people sleeping on city streets while there's a shortage of beds in shelters.

The city has appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.