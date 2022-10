In San Francisco, art is coming with a powerful lesson for students. Sanchez Elementary School, in the city's Mission District, is set to unveil a new 800-square-foot tile mosaic.



A sneak peek at the piece shows a group of kids climbing up a mountain and supporting each other on the journey.

School leaders said more than 300 students from kindergarten through fifth grade helped assemble the mosaic tiles in partnership with Create Peace Project.

