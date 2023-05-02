Nordstrom to Close Both Stores in Downtown San Francisco

Nordstrom is set to close both of its stores in downtown San Francisco.

The department store chain said the San Francisco Centre store is slated to close at the end of August and the Market Street Rack store will close up shop after business on July 1. Both stores are located next to each other on Market Street.

"Decisions like this are never easy, and this one has been especially difficult," Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, said in a statement. "We've spent more than 35 years serving customers in downtown San Francisco, building relationships with them and investing in the local community. But as many of you know, the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully."

