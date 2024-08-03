NPS posts warnings at Baker Beach after pack of coyotes surround, kill dog

The National Park Service has posted warnings after a San Francisco man spoke out after a pack coyotes killed his dog Thursday morning at a popular destination in the city.

Justin Rivard said he and his partner took their three dogs to play at Baker Beach and were suddenly surrounded by five coyotes. Peter, a three-and-a-half-year-old Pomeranian, was ultimately taken by the coyotes.

The NPS warnings have been posted throughout the park alerting people to keep an eye out for the coyotes.

“I just remember seeing teeth and a very dominant body position,” Rivard told NBC News on Thursday. “They surrounded us. They made a semi-circle around us. When I tried to grab [Peter] they grabbed him, and the two others jumped at my partner and tried to get the dogs from his arms.”

Rivard said they swung sticks and screamed but the coyotes appeared unafraid. He and his partner were not physically hurt, but he said it’s been a heartbreaking day for them.

Baker Beach is on the Presidio National Park site, so Rivard originally reported the incident to Parks Police. Rivard was later contacted by a wildlife ecologist with the Presidio Land Trust. The trust helps manage the site with the National Park Service, and a nonprofit called the Golden Gate National Park Conservancy.

According to Rivard, the ecologist told him the coyotes could be drawn to the area because of trash at a nearby homeless encampment.

It’s unclear who is responsible for cleaning up the encampments on the property. A spokesperson for the Presidio Trust said they were not responsible.

Camila Fox of Project Coyote said in addition to encampments this is the season the canines are teaching their pups to hunt.

"We understand that there's some significant homeless encampments there,” Fox said. “What we know is that such encampments can provide attraction to wild animals. And, in particular coyotes, especially if they're being fed intentionally or unintentionally.

According to members of the NPS, the agency has sent teams into the park to look for any encampments that need to be cleared up.

Now with the NPS and Park Conservancy advising visitors to keep their animals on a leash, Sean kelson said he will.

“We have foxes and some of the big birds. I used to have a Chihuahua that was like four pounds, and it's really important to be mindful and take care of them and have them on a leash," he said.