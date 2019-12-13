Golden Gate Park

Observation Wheel to Be Set Up in Golden Gate Park

The 150-foot wheel is scheduled to open on April 4, 2020 and operate through March 1, 2021

By Brendan Weber

Get ready to enjoy new views of San Francisco.

A 150-foot observation wheel is coming to Golden Gate Park in time for the park's 150th anniversary celebration in 2020, according to Mayor London Breed's office.

The illuminated wheel is set to open on April 4, 2020 and provide rides through March 1, 2021, the mayor's office said.

Riders will be able to soak in sweeping views of the ocean, San Francisco Bay and downtown San Francisco when they take a 12-minute ride in one of the 36 fully enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas, which each seat six people, according to the mayor's office.

A rendering of the observation wheel that will be set up at Golden Gate Park.
Skystar

"Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the City has to offer," Breed said in a statement. "We want to celebrate the Park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our City during this 150th anniversary celebration. This observation wheel is just the first of many exciting announcements we will be sharing in the coming months as we get ready for the coming year-long celebration."

The cost to ride the wheel will be $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children under the age of 13, according to the mayor's office. Rides will be free on April 4.

