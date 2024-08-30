San Francisco

Surfer in critical condition after Ocean Beach rescue

By Bay City News

Rescue scene at Ocean Beach.
San Francisco Fire Department

A surfer in distress was rescued from the waters off Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Friday morning.

At about 10 a.m., San Francisco Fire Department officials said in a social media post that the surfer was being cared for by emergency medical personnel on the beach close to the Great Highway and Judah Street.

The surfer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

