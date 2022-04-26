Officials Expected to Vote on Whether JFK Drive in SF Should Remain Car-Free

San Francisco Board of Supervisor and County Transportation officials are expected to make a decision regarding recreational space in the city.

On Tuesday, officials will hold a hearing and vote on whether or not to permanently close JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park to vehicles.

Toward the beginning of the pandemic, the city closed a section to car traffic in Golden Gate Park to allow people a safe space to get outside and exercise.

Supporters said it’s been successful and should stay this way.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I think it should stay because it’s a lot safer now there are a lot fewer injuries on this road I think people love it,” a San Francisco resident said.

People rallied and marched on a stretch of JFK Drive in San Francisco Saturday that they said should remain car-free. Christie Smith reports.

Other people have raised questions about accessibility.

“I think during the weekdays it should be open for cars so they can come through the museum and the concourse,” said a resident.

Last month, the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency and the city's Recreation and Park Department gave their official recommendation that JFK remain permanently car-free.

"Before COVID, JFK was a street with some of the highest traffic injury rates in the city, and was used mainly for cut-through traffic," SFMTA Transportation Director Jeffrey Tumlin said. "We look forward to presenting a plan that addresses all the concerns we've heard, including expanded disabled parking, improved safety and improved access for all modes."