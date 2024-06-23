San Francisco

One person dead from San Francisco shooting, investigation ongoing

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a shooting in San Francico Friday night.

According to officials, one victim was found with a gunshot wound when officers responded. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Shots were fired around 7 p.m. Friday near Mission and 8thh streets.

Currently, one person has been detained in relation to the shooting.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
