San Francisco officials to open controversial park along city's Great Highway

A date has been set for the opening of a controversial park along San Francisco’s Great Highway.

On Saturday, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced the park will open on April 12th.

Voters passed Proposition K last year, closing a two-mile stretch of the highway between Lincoln and Sloat Boulevard, transforming that area into a park.

The park will have murals and sculptures, an event space for live music, fitness equipment and a skating area, among other things.

However, it still needs a name. Anyone can submit ideas online now through 5 p.m. March 16th.