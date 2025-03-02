Demonstrators gather in San Francisco opposing cuts to National Park Service

Demonstrators gathered at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco on Saturday to oppose the recent cuts at the National Park Service.

Many carried signs and chanted, "Protect our parks," joining many across the county who were protesting with the same message.

"We need to stop the nonsense. We need to hire back the people who were fired, not only national parks but every federal employee who has lost their job in the last six weeks," said John Goodwin, a 27-year, now retired, park service employee. "They need to be rehired, but you know this belongs to all people, right."

Last month, the Trump Administration fired some probationary park service employees as part of a broader effort to downsize the government.

Demonstrators in San Francisco were at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which included the Presidio and Muir Woods.

"As a former national park employee, I have a lot of friends who are going through really hard times time right now," said David Brouillette of Petaluma

Supporters chanted and sang as they marched toward Fort Mason with a promise to keep speaking up.

"We’re here to stay, we’re here to preserve our land, we’re here to celebrate it to have joy regardless of all of these obstacles that are coming our way, and we’re not going anywhere," said Esti Sanchez of Sacramento.