Other Counties Not Yet Following SF's Decision to Require Proof of Vaccination Indoors

San Francisco's landmark decision to require proof of vaccination at almost every indoor business has people asking if other cities or counties are planning to follow their lead.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Solano, San Mateo and Napa counties all said they are not considering requiring proof of vaccinations at this time. However, Marin and Santa Clara counties say nothing is off the table.

“At this time we’re not making a step in that direction,” said Laine Hendricks of Marin County. “Now has it been discussed, absolutely.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s office said they owe it to the community to explore every option to make people safer.

But some businesses in Santa Clara County aren’t waiting for a mandate.

Maru Ichi - a Japanese restaurant in Mountain View says they’ve come up with their own system.

“We’re on an honor system,” said waitress Rachel Park. “If you’re vaccinated you can eat inside but still have to wear your mask. If you’re not, you have to eat outside.”

Haberdasher Restaurant in San Jose will ask you to prove you're vaccinated.

“I think it's an important standard,” said Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the Influential Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

On Friday, that organization put threw its support behind vaccine mandates for businesses. Ahmad thomas

“Four-hundred companies came out endorsing a position that vaccine mandates - meaning work on site, you're an employee that shows up to the office, that our companies want to see employees vaccinated,” he said. But with “our leaders in Silicon Valley, the business community is saying get vaccinated and please get vaccinated now if you haven't already.”

And some advice from at least two restaurant groups, they say with so many mandates rolling out so quickly, diners might want to carry proof with them any time they're planning a night out, just in case.