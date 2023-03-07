Outside Lands 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza Among Headliners

Organizers of the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco announced Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the three-day event later this year.

The concert held annually in Golden Gate Park is planned for Aug. 11-13 this year, with Lana del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and Janelle Monae among the other top acts scheduled to perform.

Three-day tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the event, which includes comedy acts, various food and wine offerings, a cannabis area, and other experiences.

The full lineup and more details about the event can be found on the Outside Lands website.

