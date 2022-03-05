Bay Bridge

Overnight Roadwork on Bay Bridge Expected Through March 23

Due to the roadwork, two of the five lanes of the bridge in one direction will be closed while the work is performed

By Bay City News

Caltrans is expecting to perform bridge maintenance overnight on the San Francisco side of the Bay Bridge through March 23.

The roadwork, which began Feb. 22, is planned to go from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.

Part of of the work will involve removing rivets and replacing the rivets with high-strength bolts.

San Francisco residents living near the Bay Bridge are being advised there could be loud construction noise as a result of the work, Caltrans officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

