‘Paint the Void' Exhibit to Showcase San Francisco Artwork From COVID Pandemic

The darkest periods of this pandemic led to an explosion of local artwork. Artists transformed San Francisco into a canvas and now, they're being honored with a special exhibit.

In march 2020, the non-profit Paint the Void helped coordinate with out-of-work artists and businesses to paint the plywood that they'd boarded up their businesses with.

Now, some of those plywood paintings are going on display.

The exhibit opens at Pier 70 on Friday and will run through the end of the month.

Admission is free but tickets are required and can be reserved online.