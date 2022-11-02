Paul Pelosi's Attack Raises Safety Concerns for Congressional, Local Leaders

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is raising security concerns for both congressional and local leaders.

Federal and local police agencies are reviewing the methods they use to keep elected officials safe in the face of increasingly heated political rhetoric and a growing number of threats.

There is a large team of U.S. Capitol and San Francisco Police outside House Speaker Pelosi's home because she's been home for most of the day, but questions remain about how and why no one spotted David DePape as he was breaking into their San Francisco home last week.

According to NBC News, the series of security cameras set up at the house were beaming live images back to Washington, D.C. as DePape was breaking in. However, the feed was not being monitored, so nobody with the Capitol police noticed what was happening until someone saw San Francisco police lights coming in on one of the feeds.

In a letter to the U.S. Capitol Police Chief, South Bay representative Zoe Lofgren wrote in part "the manner in which the speaker and her family were targeted, raise significant questions about security protections for members of congress, particularly those in the presidential line of succession."

As the Chair of the House Administration Committee, Lofgren is pressing the chief for a strategic plan on dealing with what the FBI and others are saying is a growing threat.

A Capitol Police spokesperson said the department has started an internal review of this incident.

On Wednesday, during an event in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said she get threats on a fairly regular basis. Many other politicians do, too.

"I've had death threats, I've had someone show up, protestors with a pitchfork in front of my home and others who have been very aggressive. So definitely, yeah, I'm concerned," she said.

According to court documents, David DePape had planned on targeting other politicians and a university professor.

Since the break-in and attack on Paul Pelosi, Mayor Breed said her team is also revaluating her security.

"I'll tell you, I have made some changes in terms of my security and I don't want to get into the details on what that is but I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm protected," she said.