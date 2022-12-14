Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Due in Court for Preliminary Hearing

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in their San Francisco home in October was due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in the state's case against him.

David DePape is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon among other counts.

Since those first few days after the attack on Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, Wednesday's proceedings may mark the most anticipated day in court so far for DePape as it's expected to reveal more details in the case against him.

